Cork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí at scene

By Olivia Kelleher
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 03:30 PM

Gardaí at the scene today. Pictures: Daragh McSweeney/Provision
Gardaí are treating as suspicious the death of a 55-year-old man at a rented house in Bandon Road in Cork city.

The extent of the Garda probe will be determined by the results of a post mortem examination.

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the north side of the city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the south side of Cork city shortly after 11.30am today.

The man’s son had been trying to phone him for a number of days. He decided to go to the house after he was unable to contact his father by phone.

The death was treated as suspicious after gardaí turned the body over and discovered injuries.

The scene was cordoned off. Investigating officers have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office. Forensic experts will also examine the scene.

Gardaí have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the area to see whether anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality in the past few days.

Gardaí have begun tracing the man’s last movements. They are examining CCTV footage to try to trace when he last left the property and to see whether anyone called to the house.

