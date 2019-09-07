News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí appeal for information

By Olivia Kelleher
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 07:30 PM

Update 8.15pm: Gardaí in Cork have appealed for information after the discovery of a man's body at a rented house in the city.

The man in his 50s is understood to have been from the city's Mayfield suburb. His body was found by his son this morning, and gardaí were alerted.

Investigating officers are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between last Monday (September 2) and today.

They have also asked anyone who may have dash cam footage to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street garda station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

The body of the deceased was removed this evening to the morgue at Cork University Hospital. A post mortem examination will be carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan tomorrow.

Gardaí at the scene today. Pictures: Daragh McSweeney/Provision
Gardaí at the scene today. Pictures: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Earlier: Cork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí at scene

Gardaí are treating as suspicious the death of a 55-year-old man at a rented house in Bandon Road in Cork city.

The extent of the Garda probe will be determined by the results of a post mortem examination.

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the north side of the city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the south side of Cork city shortly after 11.30am today.

Cork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí appeal for information

The man’s son had been trying to phone him for a number of days. He decided to go to the house after he was unable to contact his father by phone.

The death was treated as suspicious after gardaí turned the body over and discovered injuries.

The scene was cordoned off. Investigating officers have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office. Forensic experts will also examine the scene.

Gardaí have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the area to see whether anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality in the past few days.

Gardaí have begun tracing the man’s last movements. They are examining CCTV footage to try to trace when he last left the property and to see whether anyone called to the house.

READ MORE

Security, travel and food among biggest concerns ahead of Brexit

More on this topic

A tale of two cities: Why Cork is better than DublinA tale of two cities: Why Cork is better than Dublin

Blarney's Stoneview House a period gemBlarney's Stoneview House a period gem

Mother whose son was fatally stabbed in 'trivial' fight appeals for suspect to come forwardMother whose son was fatally stabbed in 'trivial' fight appeals for suspect to come forward

Car crash causing long delays on Cork's South Ring RoadCar crash causing long delays on Cork's South Ring Road

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Security, travel and food among biggest concerns ahead of BrexitSecurity, travel and food among biggest concerns ahead of Brexit

Over 118,000 cigarettes seized and vessel detained off Dublin coastOver 118,000 cigarettes seized and vessel detained off Dublin coast

Man in serious condition following hit-and-run in DublinMan in serious condition following hit-and-run in Dublin

Man, 70s, dies following collision in GalwayMan, 70s, dies following collision in Galway


Lifestyle

A particular highlight is the Savage x Fenty lingerie show returning to the schedule.From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off

Here’s how to keep your cool during those nine months.Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less

Ashley Benson has just taken the plunge, and there’s good reason why this chop is perfect for September.Is the ‘clavicle bob’ going to be the biggest haircut of autumn?

Neutralise your impact on the environment and choose a holiday that is committed to sustainable tourism, writes Ciara McDonnellSix stops for an eco staycation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »