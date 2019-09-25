Cork creche insists assault claim is false as parents withdraw children

Several parents have withdrawn their children from a creche in Co Cork after a former staff member claimed that a toddler was assaulted while in the care of an adult on the premises.

The creche owner has dismissed the allegations as false and has sought to reassure parents that their children are safe as gardaí and Tusla investigate the complaint.

The owner has written to parents confirming that Tusla has launched an investigation following allegations made by a former employee against two staff members. The owner told parents that while the allegations are very serious, they are “completely untrue, false, and unfounded”.

Parents have been told the former staff member worked at the creche for just a few days and that legal proceedings have now been initiated against that person. The owner said there will be no further detailed comment because those proceedings are ongoing.

The owner said current staff have provided witness statements disputing the allegations and insisted that management and staff of the creche are fully supportive of the two staff members at the centre of the complaint.

“I know this will be difficult but please let me assure ye your children are 100% happy, safe and well cared for here,” the owner said in a statement.

“They have never or will ever be placed in danger whilst in our care.

I know rumours will go around as to what happened but I cannot jeopardise any legal proceedings by talking specifics and also staff are entitled to due and fair process.

The owner told the parents that the involvement of Tusla may “frighten and upset” some of them, but added:

“This is a very upsetting and distressing time for everyone involved and I hope ye all have faith in our good work and name and will continue with us.”

The complaints were made earlier this month. The complainant hasn’t worked at the creche since.

Tusla said it does not comment on individual cases as it may “prejudice any enforcement or prosecutorial action”.

But Tusla representatives have contacted the parents of the child at the centre of the case. The parents also took their child to a hospital for a range of assessments, including an MRI scan.

Tusla has also contacted parents of other children attending the creche, requesting assistance with their investigation. The Garda divisional special protective services unit is liaising with Tusla as part of its own separate investigation.

The creche has been inspected several times over the years by Tusla’s Early Years Inspectorate section. The most recent reports identified several non-compliance issues relating to paperwork and policies, all of which were addressed immediately by the creche owner and deemed resolved by Tusla.

In its statement yesterday, Tusla said if parents have a child protection concern, they can contact their local Tusla social work team or they can contact the Tusla Early Years Inspectorate if they have concerns about the standards of care in creches or other early years service providers.