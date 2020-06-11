News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork crash: 'Wake-up call' as truck collides with rail bridge in Blackpool

Emergency services on the scene of an accident where a truck collided with a bridge on Dublin Hill, Blackpool, Cork. Pictures: Dan Linehan
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 02:16 PM

A key road into Cork city was blocked and bus and rail passengers were disrupted after a truck struck a railway bridge near the city today.

The incident on Dublin Hill should act as a wake-up call to the authorities, public representatives said.

The truck was heading towards Blackpool village when it struck the railway bridge on the main Cork to Dublin rail line which crosses Dublin Hill near Delaney Park.

The impact almost topped it over, before it got wedged under the bridge. There were no reports of any injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for some time as emergency services including gardaí and Cork City Fire Brigade responded.

Irish Rail suspended activity on the track, disrupting four services, and it introduced bus transfers from Cork to Mallow, for rail passengers on two Dublin-bound services, and from Mallow to Cork, for passengers on two Cork-bound services.

The company dispatched a team of engineers to inspect the bridge for damage once the truck was removed. They gave the all-clear for the line to reopen by lunchtime.

The incident also forced the diversion of Bus Eireann’s 207A service via the North Ring Road in both directions.

The bridge has large warning signs attached to its underside and a large circular sign warning that the clearance below is just 3.83m.

But local Independent Cllr Ken O’Flynn said the incident “has been a long time coming”.

“Despite a number of requests from myself and other residents in the area, signage is poor,” he said.

“Irish Rail, the IDA and Cork City Council and other stakeholders must take responsibility for the lack of investment in the Dublin Hill area.

“We have continuous speeding on the hill with a lot of heavy and oversized vehicles using this road as a shortcut. Unfortunately, our calls are falling on deaf ears. Let this be a wake-up call to all."

