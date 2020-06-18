Cork covid survivor spent 79 days on ventilator

A Douglas woman received thunderous applause as she was moved to a general ward in Bon Secours Hospital after 79 days on a life support machine due to Covid-19.

Mother of two Mary O'Sullivan, who is in her 70s, is understood to have spent longer on a ventilator than any Covid-19 patient in Ireland or the UK and, perhaps, right across Europe.

Ms O'Sullivan was admitted to the Bon Secours hospital in early March following a heart attack and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Her condition deteriorated after she developed respiratory failure and she was admitted to intensive care (ICU) where she spent 79 days on a ventilator.

Yesterday, she paid tribute to the staff, after she was applauded out of the ICU and moved to a general ward in the hospital.

"I feel wonderful. I personally want to thank each staff member of the Bons. I don't want to name people because I will forget someone and I do appreciate it and my two girls. My message is to keep fighting.

"There's only one way out of this one and it's a fight," she told RTÉ News.

Respiratory consultant at the Bon Secours Hospital Dr Oisín O'Connell described Ms O'Sullivan's recovery as a major shot in the arm for all of the staff at the hospital.

"The mood is obviously one of joy for both Mary and the staff across the whole hospital. We have all seen the difficult stories and the difficult things that people have had to endure.

"Families are now empowering healthcare professionals to look after their relatives because they can't come in and visit so these people become our surrogate family themselves. We become very attached."

"I know that Dr Conor O'Shea, who has been her primary consultant, was having some jokes with her as she was heading off the ward today and they were both laughing and having a great spirits.

"So, it does bring a lot of satisfaction and meaning to our work. It's great to see that we can do world-class standard treatments when we have the facilities, staff, and incredibly dedicated nursing staff and professionals working in healthcare in Ireland," he told RTÉ radio.

Dr O'Connell said advice received from doctors in Wuhan in the early stages of Ms O'Sullivan's care was vital to her recovery.

"Over in China, the expert consultant in infectious disease and respiratory experts who were dealing with Covid in Wuhan gave very specific advice on how best to manage Covid patients in Ireland both in hospitals and in the community.

"Specifically, they gave us advice on four strategies that were instrumental in Mary's case and got her to where she is today," he said.