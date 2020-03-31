Cork couple repatriated home from Peru fear they may have virus

A Cork couple who were repatriated home from Peru fears they may now have the virus.

Andrew Cotter and Marie Barry arrived back in Cork yesterday.

They have now gone straight into isolation for the next 14 days but expect to self-isolate for longer.

Their journey back to Cork took three days and included a 20-hour journey on a packed bus, followed by an overnight flight on a British Airways plane to London that was - again - packed.

“It was impossible to socially distance ourselves,” Mr Cotter, a 31-year-old pharma worker from Mitchelstown, said.

He said that when he and Ms Barry, 30, from Conna, arrived back in Dublin from London before flying onto Cork, HSE staff met them and advised them what to do.

“We were given information when we arrived and were advised to self restrict movements to 14 days and we’ve to read through all the literature they gave us,” he said.

“So we are going to do that.

READ MORE Health chief says public must keep up sacrifices to drive down infection rate

“We are going to stay away from our families and stuff.”

A car was dropped off for the couple by their family and they drove themselves to a house in a remote part of west Cork.

“We won't see anybody we know for a few weeks and maybe even longer because I have to go back to work,” he said.

He said later that getting the virus is "a consideration".

And he added: "If we show symptoms, we will obviously follow GP instructions.