Cork County on the Rise: Improved broadband infrastructure is the key to sustaining Irish towns

Speakers at the Cork County on the Rise event have criticised the lack of broadband infrastructure in rural areas of Cork. They say that improving the infrastructure would allow remote working for thousands of people who currently face long commutes.

Barry Mulcahy of MSD Brinny said that the company backs its employees to work remotely where possible but said there is greater potential for even more people to do it.

"We have colleagues based as far as Bantry and Skibbereen, as well as the city," he said.

We are a highly connected company. Digitisation, access to voice connection and other programmes are hugely important. Better broadband would provide better opportunities

Columnist Alison O'Connor described the issues with poor broadband as "a major political failure".

She added, "A lot of it is to do with trust. There is an awful lot of employers that don't trust people to work from home."

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that thousands of households are relying on the National Broadband Plan to bring this connectivity.

But, he said, the development of digital hubs in county towns could bridge this gap.

Cork County Council is investigating the development of "seven or eight" such hubs, he said.