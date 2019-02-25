Cork County Council still interested in Passage West dockyard site

Cork County Council is still interested in acquiring a derelict site in a harbour town for a major regeneration project, even though it was recently withdrawn from sale by its owners.

Recently the owners, Doyle Shipping Group (DSG), withdrew the dockyard site in Passage West from sale citing uncertainty over Brexit.

The council had been granted €1.9m from the Government last November to buy the docks for a regeneration scheme that would see it become a modern waterfront settlement overlooking the harbour.

Cllr Michael 'Frick' Murphy got standing orders suspended at a meeting in County Hall. He said the DSG announcement was “ a big blow” to the area and asked if the council was still interested in the site.

“There was great hope when the funding was announced. I hope the decision taken by Doyle Shipping may be temporary,” Cllr Seamus McGrath said.

READ MORE: Cork residents to discuss road network plans

Cllr Marcia D'Alton said the project was vital, especially as, after the extension to the Cork City boundary comes into force Passage West will be a “gateway town” for the city.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey presumed the government grant would continue to be available. He said the council was still interested in acquiring the site and was waiting to see if DSG changes its position.