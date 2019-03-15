Cork County Council secure court order for the demolition of two properties in heart of Bandon

Cork County Council has secured a court order for the demolition of two properties in the heart of Bandon town where a section of a busy street has been closed for almost three months.

The privately-owned buildings on the town’s Oliver Plunkett partially collapsed on December 10 last.

Amid ongoing concerns about the risk that the damaged buildings posed to public safety, the council enforced a full closure of the street.

It then served statutory notices on the building owners in January directing them to demolish the structures and clear the site.

But the council said as a result of inaction on these notices, it moved quickly to seek a District Court order to give it the right to enter and carry out the works itself as the building continued to present a risk to the public.

Given the urgency of the situation, the council secured an early hearing in Bandon District Court today and was granted the order.

It said it will now proceed to make immediate arrangements to undertake the work required and ensure that that section of Oliver Plunkett Street can be reopened as soon as possible.

Cork County Council’s Chief Executive, Tim Lucey, welcomed the court decision.

It is regrettable that the owners of the properties in question have not acted fully on foot of the statutory notices served on them in late January and that that has prolonged the time which we have had to close off part of Oliver Plunkett Street.

“Primary responsibility has always rested with the property owners to remedy this situation.

“We will continue to treat this as a priority due to the strategic positioning of the property within the town of Bandon and will now proceed swiftly to demolish the buildings and make the area safe so that we can reopen the street at the earliest possible date.”