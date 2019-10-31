News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork County Council lodges plans for new dual cable car system to Dursey Island

Cork County Council lodges plans for new dual cable car system to Dursey Island
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 03:09 PM

Cork County Council has lodged a number of applications with an Bord Pleanála and the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government for a €10m project which it hopes will turn the country's most south-westerly island into a major tourist attraction.

The local authority is seeking to build a new dual cable car system to serve Dursey Island and a tourist/interpretive centre.

Liam Lynch, the council's project manager, said it has lodged plans with an Bord Pleanála for the new dual cable car system, which will replace the original single cable car opened in 1969.

The plan also involves the creation of a tourist/interpretive centre on the mainland, which will have a cafe and toilet facilities, plus a new car parking areas with 100 spaces.

Mr Lynch said that the council intends to build a toilet block and shelter on the island as part of a cable car terminal and provide broadband.

The council has also lodged an application with an Bord Pleanála for some Compulsory Purchase Orders for land it needs to acquire for the new developments, and has sought a Foreshore Licence from the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

Mr Lynch said it is a joint venture project between the local authority and Fáilte Ireland.

He said the tourism body had already given some money upfront to get the project to its current stage.

"We hope this project will drive an increased economic impetus in the area," Mr Lynch said.

Mr Lynch said it is hoped the project would lead to more permanent inhabitants on the island. Currently there are just two, although their numbers are swelled with summer visitors who have holiday homes on the island. He added that growth would have to be managed so it will not affect the habitat.

READ MORE

Siptu members vote against Pfizer's Direct Benefit pension scheme

More on this topic

Cork County Council called on to support businesses during major infrastructure worksCork County Council called on to support businesses during major infrastructure works

Nuns ordered to leave unauthorised compound by Cork County CouncilNuns ordered to leave unauthorised compound by Cork County Council

Cork Council to discuss refuges for women as councillor reveals her domestic abuse hellCork Council to discuss refuges for women as councillor reveals her domestic abuse hell

Cork County Council still interested in Passage West dockyard siteCork County Council still interested in Passage West dockyard site


TOPIC: Cork County Council

More in this Section

550 children in state care waiting for social worker to be assigned to them550 children in state care waiting for social worker to be assigned to them

Playwright Tom MacIntyre dies aged 87Playwright Tom MacIntyre dies aged 87

Donohoe takes 'different view' but can understand why Quinn directors think border region is becoming lawlessDonohoe takes 'different view' but can understand why Quinn directors think border region is becoming lawless

Belfast Bombardier plant linked with €1bn sale - reportBelfast Bombardier plant linked with €1bn sale - report


Lifestyle

Hot apple desserts.Bobbing for apples tonight? Michelle Darmody unveils her favourite recipes for this season's bounty of apples

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

Trish Brennan is head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork.Question of Taste: Head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design, Trish Brennan

Halloween is my favourite time of year! I absolutely love it and always have. My twin and I have our birthday on November 1st so it was a special time of year of celebration in our household. The fact that we could eat junk food two days in a row was worth celebrating alone.Mums the word: 'I went pumpkin hunting and picked up a sad looking turnip’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »