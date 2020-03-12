Cork councillor calls for emergency meeting to plan for city-wide shutdown

An independent city councillor in Cork has called for an urgent meeting of the local authority this evening to plan for an immediate shutdown of the city to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Cllr Paudie Dineen has written to the Lord Mayor and to the chief executive of the city council requesting an emergency council meeting be held at 7pm tonight to discuss the matter.

In his letter, Mr Dineen stressed the outbreak is now a global pandemic, he said Ireland has recorded its first coronavirus death and there are several people with coronavirus being treated in Cork hospitals.

He said it is his firm belief that the people of the city are looking for leadership and guidance.

“I also firmly believe that we as elected members of Cork City Council and Executive at City Hall need to step up and take action on behalf of Cork City,” he said.

We are Cork and we should now take steps to protect our city and our people.

“The reaction from Government is too slow and in my view hap hazard.

He said an example of this is the Government's refusal to:

(1) Stop flights in and out of Ireland to/from Italy.

(2) To allow Italian supporters visit Ireland last weekend.

(3) Call for Cheltenham to be postponed.

(4) Allow the GAA to play a full list of fixtures next weekend.

“Flights have now been curtailed by the airlines themselves.

“The Tánaiste himself has said that there are no experts to consult with as there are no experts when it comes to the Covid-19 virus.

It is all new ground for everyone, he said.

“As it's new ground I believe that it requires a new approach, this is way bigger than anything we have experienced in the past and it requires forward planning, direction and leadership.

“Because of this we need to act and we need to act quickly to protect Cork City and those who live here.

“We have a duty of care to deliver leadership during this time of uncertainty and prepare for drastic measures if deemed necessary to be implemented.

“There are many concerns across all areas, concerns regarding our schools, hospitality, public transport, access to medical care, general supplies, caring for the elderly, getting to and from places of employment and many more.

People are looking for answers. They are looking for leadership and guidance to help them through this and we as their elected representatives and members of the Local Authority have a mandate to deliver and we must deliver.

“I ask that a special meeting of Council in committee to be called for this evening at 7pm following the Six One News with all members of Council, Senior Management and Director of Services so as to enable the setting up of a Rapid Emergency Management Implementation Team (REMIT).

The role of REMIT should be to implement local guidelines, provide advice & information, prepare City wide action plans and organise community support with local resident groups, he added.

“If the possibility of a city-wide lockdown is deemed necessary we need to oversee, organise and prepare for this in advance while at the same time liaising with other agencies to ensure supply of goods and distribution of same via supermarkets, pharmacies, health centres etc.

“We already have a template for red weather events and we now need to create a similar team to deal with the current emergency facing our City.

It is imperative that we act and act quickly because to do nothing is not an option.”