Cork council to reopen all Civic Amenity Sites despite Covid-19 spread

Cork County Council has backtracked somewhat on a decision to close all its Civic Amenity Sites (CAS) to the public after a number of councillors said this would have a huge impact on people who would otherwise be unable to dispose of food and other perishable waste.
The local authority decided to close the sites after studying new public health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which were issued last Friday.
While CAS were not specifically listed as an essential service nationally they would generally require customers to travel more than the restricted 2kms.
Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that during the there had been an 80% increase in the volume of waste being presented to CAS compared with the period before the first control measures were introduced on March 12.
He said people were using the opportunity of school and other workplace closures to clear waste that they had been holding for long periods.
This additional activity caused difficulty in maintaining physical separation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The council closed all the sites yesterday, but following consultation with officials in its Environment Directorate has decided to reopen them, but only for specific waste and not recyclable materials.
The move was welcomed by Cllrs Marcia D'Alton and Seamus McGrath who said many people were not living on private waste collections routes and had no other way of disposing of the food waste etc than using a CAS.
It is now proposed to reopen them for acceptance of essential waste only under the following conditions which are necessary to provide critical waste management services, while discouraging the making of unnecessary journeys and providing for the safety of staff and the public in compliance with the Health Protection Guidelines:
Civic Amenity Sites will return to their normal operating days and times from tomorrowow, Tuesday, March 31.