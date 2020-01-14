News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork council plans to reduce traffic speed in estates, villages and outside schools

Cork council plans to reduce traffic speed in estates, villages and outside schools
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 03:22 PM

A new blueprint has been drawn up by Cork County Council designed to reduce traffic speed in estates, villages and outside schools.

In future developers of new housing estates will have it as a condition in their planning permission that they must provide adequate traffic calming measures, such as chicanes which will reduce speed considerably.

New schools will also have to provide safe pick-up and drop-off points for pupils and any new village enhancement schemes will have to include traffic calming measures.

The blueprint has been drawn up by members of the county council's Roads & Transportation SPC (Special Purposes Committee).

Cllr Declan Hurley, who is head of that committee, provided details of the new policy to fellow county councillors at a meeting in County Hall.

He said the document contains 16 basic criteria which will act as guidelines for new and retrofit traffic calming.

The scope of the document is aimed mainly at traffic calming on regional and local roads through towns and villages.

Many councillors have in recent months highlighted safety issues in particular around schools.

The document states traffic congestion around schools at drop off/collection times is very often an issue.

It affords guidance on some measures that can be taken to address this issue.

However, it also says school authorities need to be proactive in dealing with this congestion by measures such as providing off-road parking for staff and staggering times for classes.

It also says set-down slipways should be a feature of all new school design and retrofitted to existing schools where feasible.

READ MORE

Teenager arrested after stolen car crashes on Cork's northside

Council engineers say these work very well, especially for secondary schools where parents can ‘drop and go’ but perhaps less efficiently for junior schools, where parking and accompanying of young pupils into class is a feature.

Cllr Kay Dawson said while the document was welcome there has to be more speeding enforcement carried out by the gardaí.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan said "We need dedicated funds for traffic calming.

"School traffic calming is very important and we need dedicated money for them from the government."

Cllr Danielle Twomey said all school should have raised pedestrian crossings outside them and they should be equipped with flashing beacons.

Cllr William O'Leary said a clear funding stream will have to be pushed for in the council's next budget.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan maintained that the use of more physical impediments, such as ramps, was needed rather than signage to slow down traffic.

Cllr Seamus McGrath said speed limit reviews across the county currently happen every four years, but should be done every two instead.

More on this topic

Congestion charges being considered for Irish cities to tackle gridlockCongestion charges being considered for Irish cities to tackle gridlock

Congestion charge is the only way to free cities of trafficCongestion charge is the only way to free cities of traffic

Public transport is solution to Galway traffic problems, say critics to ring road proposalPublic transport is solution to Galway traffic problems, say critics to ring road proposal

Anti-gridlock road scheme to get underway


TOPIC: Traffic crackdown

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin

Varadkar and Johnson laud North talksVaradkar and Johnson laud North talks

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

My kids have terrible manners. I dished up their porridge this morning, filled their bottles with water, sat them down, and waited.Learner Dad: We don’t thank our parents enough

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

Time to ditch the same old sandwiches.How to make sure your child has a nutritionally balanced lunchbox

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »