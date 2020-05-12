Cork council chews over €60k tender to shift gum

Council chiefs in Cork City are seeking to take advantage of lower footfall by beginning a deep clean of some of its main streets - including the lifting of chewing gum.

In a tender posted this week, Cork City Council has sought expressions of interest in the removal of gum from paved surfaces across much of the city centre, amounting to an overall area of about 19,126sq m.

The tender envisages that work would begin in July and could take up to a year, with an indicative budget of between €50,000 and €60,000 for the project.

Streets earmarked for gum removal include North Main St, South Main St, Paul St, Carey's Lane and French Church St, as well as Oliver Plunkett St, Winthrop St and Maylor St. On the northside of the river MacCurtain St will also have its gum lifted.

The council has already had a deep clean underway, with cleaning staff and specialist contractors in operation as ‘stay at home’ restrictions continue and in advance of the gradual reopening of the city centre.

A council spokesperson said: "Over the coming weeks, specialist contractors are cleansing high footfall areas of the city centre from 2am to 10am, using high-powered washing systems with high and low-pressure steam cleaning functions.

"Cork City Council’s dedicated highly-trained street cleansing crews who work seven days a week, year round, are currently deployed around MacCurtain Street.

Teams are deep cleaning street surfaces, street furniture, and street bins so that the city looks attractive for residents, shoppers and office workers.

The operations directorate in the local authority had said now is “an ideal opportunity to get a deep clean done when there is less footfall on the streets”.

“We can carry out the work at a faster pace while minimising inconvenience for the public. This body of work will make the city more attractive as we gradually re-open,” a spokesperson said.