News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork council bosses will not pay for 'reverse vending machines' despite calls from councillors

Cork council bosses will not pay for 'reverse vending machines' despite calls from councillors
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Cork County Council bosses have said they won't pay for the setting up of 'reverse vending machines,' despite calls from many county councillors for them to do so.

Cllr Audrey Buckley won cross-party support when she asked the local authority “to lead by example” and provide the machines which would pay people a small amount of money to deposit plastic bottles in special receptacles for recycling.

“These machines have proven their capability to help with our mounting plastic waste problems. 'Recycle and Reward' initiatives are helping communities in our war against plastic,” Cllr Buckley said.

“It's something we have to do. We need to lead by example,” she added.

READ MORE

Mother of tragic Micheál Ryan says son is returning home a 'UN hero'

Cllr Danny Collins pointed out that one brought in by SuperValu in Co Monaghan had been a great success. “You'd get more children collecting these things if they knew they were getting something back,” he said. Cllr Seamus McGrath said that many years ago there were deposit and refund schemes which ran extremely well and 30 years ago there were a lot of these schemes.

“As a country we are so far behind. In Norway they have a 97% recycling rate,” Cllr Danielle Twomey said. Cllr Gearoid Murphy pointed out that he lived in Germany for two years where there is a widespread national programme for getting money to return plastic bottles.

“It's virtually impossible to find a plastic bottle on the streets. People are picking them up because they are making money out of them. The council should write to the minister for the environment seeking support for this to become mandatory,” he said.

Cllr Liam Quaide said these machines had proven their worth in many other countries and Cllr John O'Sullivan said they were “a no-brainer when it comes to taking waste off the street.” However, he said that if the cash-strapped council funded it money would have to be taken away from other services it provides.

“We should write to the department and seek a national scheme be put in place,” Cllr O'Sullivan added.

Council chief executive, Tim Lucey, maintained the council shouldn't be putting taxpayers' money into such a scheme.

“At the end of the day the commercial world is producing these goods. It [such a scheme] should therefore be funded by the commercial sector,” Mr Lucey said.

Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Christopher O'Sullivan, said the council would write to the Minister for the Environment seeking a national roll-out of such machines and agreed with Cllr Seamus McGrath to debate the issue further at the council's environment special purposes committee.

Cllr James O'Connor suggested that the council investigate if there may be grant-aid available to set up such a scheme through the European Horizon Programme.

READ MORE

Mother of tragic Micheál Ryan says son is returning home a 'UN hero'

More on this topic

Lego piloting scheme to recycle unwanted bricks to other children in drive against plastic wasteLego piloting scheme to recycle unwanted bricks to other children in drive against plastic waste

Researchers in Belfast discover new ways to convert single use plastics into larger itemsResearchers in Belfast discover new ways to convert single use plastics into larger items

Binning rather than recycling paper straws a temporary measure – McDonald’sBinning rather than recycling paper straws a temporary measure – McDonald’s

Ireland achieves highest recycling rate to surpass EU targetsIreland achieves highest recycling rate to surpass EU targets


TOPIC: Recycling

More in this Section

Retail outlet in East Cork would have 'negligible impact' on city trading, study suggestsRetail outlet in East Cork would have 'negligible impact' on city trading, study suggests

Campaigner Stephen Teap hits out at Harris for 'exploiting' patient representativesCampaigner Stephen Teap hits out at Harris for 'exploiting' patient representatives

Sinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attackSinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attack

Prince Albert of Monaco assisting in Cork Yacht Club anniversary celebrationsPrince Albert of Monaco assisting in Cork Yacht Club anniversary celebrations


Lifestyle

First performed in Wexford in 1965, the return of Don Quichotte was well worth waiting for, writes Cathy Desmond.Review: Return of Don Quichotte to Wexford worth the wait

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »