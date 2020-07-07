Cork council 'actively' seeking refunds on US St Patrick's Day trip aborted due to coronavirus

Cork County Council has said it is “actively pursuing” a refund of almost €22,000 from €35,000 it spent on a St Patrick’s Day trip to America that was halted after just a day.

The local authority had planned to send a group of five councillors and four officials to Chicago, Detroit, and New York in March.

Only seven ended up travelling and the main delegation was forced to return to Ireland 24 hours after they arrived in the United States.

The council had spent €35,039 on transatlantic flights, airfares within America, hotel accommodation, and local transport arrangements.

Records released under Freedom of Information show they are now seeking refunds of €21,901 from “travel agents and travel insurance”.

Two of those who were originally booked to travel did not end up travelling with flights costing a combined €2,329 booked for them.

Of the seven that did travel, one official travelled out to the United States on March 8.

The other six flew to America only on March 11, arriving into Chicago at 4.05pm where hotel accommodation had been arranged for them.

However, they were back in the airport for a 6.05pm flight back to Europe on March 12 after then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and childcare facilities.

In a statement, Cork County Council said it made the decision to bring the delegation back “as a result of the implementation of government travel restrictions.” Hasty arrangements were made to bring the group back home and they returned on a British Airways flight via London to Cork.

However, hotel bookings had already been made at Detroit’s Crowne Plaza and an Omni Hotel in New York, according to the records.

Of the €35,039 travel total, just over €9,800 was spent on flights on the outbound leg with a further €1,300 paid for internal flights in the U.S.

A further €5,000 was spent on hotel accommodation with nearly €1,600 paid out for fees and services charges for flights and hotels.

A local transport bill of €4,658 was also incurred while €12,676 was paid out for “additional return flights” when the trip was halted.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Carroll – who travelled on the trip – said: “It was after we arrived that they decided to call off the parade in Chicago. We didn’t have any more business there; we were ordered back and back we came.

“It’s all for the benefit of the Cork. I’ve heard criticism of trips like this but I’m at pains to point out a lot of business came from these trips over the years.

“We meet some very influential people. It isn’t all fun and games and you are out for meetings for the most part of the day. You are running from one thing to another.

“I think it was discussed before if the trip would be cancelled but America was all go then and it was just the very evening we arrived, they decided the parade was off.

“Every day was a new day around that time. We certainly wouldn’t have gone out if we had known it would all be cancelled.”

A Cork County Council spokesperson said that “a key role of local government is to support the Irish government’s diplomatic relations presence abroad”.

She added: “The Council is actively pursuing a refund for the charges.”