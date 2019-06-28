News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork community to unveil 20ft long model of Lusitania

By Sean O'Riordan
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 04:52 PM

A community will shortly unveil a huge scale model of the liner Lusitania, which was torpedoed 12 miles off its coast in 1915 with the loss of more than 1,100 lives.

Finishing touches are being made to the 20ft long by 9ft high replica model, which will be unveiled in Coutmacsherry, Co Cork on July 14.

It will be unveiled by author and historian Paddy O'Sullivan who has dived the wreck of the vessel on numerous occasions.

On the day Courtmacsherry Community Centre will host an exhibition about the liner and 1912 Scott Expedition 'Antarctic Explorer'.

The sinking of the liner by German U-Boat U-20 on May 7, 1915 was the catalyst for American's entry into World War One.

Diarmuid Begley, a spokesman for the voluntary group building it, said once completed it will stand on a plinth at the picnic area on the approach to the village.

Courtmacsherry Development Association was approached by the voluntary group last year with the idea for the project.

The go-ahead was given and the group set to work, meeting regularly since January.

Extensive research was undertaken, and sponsorship sourced for the €7,500 cost of the materials.

Mr Begley said that hundreds of man hours had gone into the project and the hull of the vessel has been constructed from the best marine plywood available.

The coastal village of Courtmacsherry has had a long association with the liner as its lifeboat was one of the first vessels on the scene following the sinking.

Lusitania

