Cork community ask gardaí to intervene as student house parties continue

The Irish J1 is taking place is taking place in Cork city, according to a residents association.

People who live on Magazine Road want gardaí to clampdown on house parties taking place in the area, which have taken an upswing in the past three weeks.

The group says the students are flouting Covid-19 regulations.

On Thursday, the Chief Medical Officer said gatherings in people's houses were being organised with "abandon".

Chairperson of the Magazine Road Residents Association, Catherine Clancy said: “We are calling on the HSE to connect with An Garda Síochána, who already have the information on these houses as they have been called on over the last four or five days, to go in and close them down.”

“This weekend we have seen yet again more lockdown Covid-19 house parties in the area and enough is enough.

"We have brought this as far as we can as a community, it’s now up to the relevant bodies to deal with this.”