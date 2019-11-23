News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork college considering fines for students' anti-social behaviour during unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ event

An Off Licence in Cork during the unofficial UCC Christmas Day event on Thursday.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 03:52 PM

Cork Institute of Technology is considering fining students for drink or drug-fuelled anti-social behaviour.

It comes after residents near University College Cork complained about hundreds of students who took to the pubs and streets for an unofficial student Christmas event.

Two incidents of criminal damage are being investigated following the unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ event, when a young man was seen jumping on two cars, while a number of people were fined for being drunk and disorderly.

Speaking to The Echo in Cork, Community Policing Sergeant Stewart Philpott said that some students were arrested for public order, possession of drugs, while other students had their college ID’s taken.

“We will be liaising with the college in the coming days about the event,” Sgt Philpott said.

USI President Lorna Fitzpatrick said programmes such as REACT need to be enforced to reduce the amount of alcohol consumed at student events.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: "It focuses on reducing alcohols consumption, and I suppose, safely consuming alcohol and that is where it ties in with that harm-reduction model.

"One of the main elements of the REACT programme is to understand the current situation and try and introduce in ititiatives and policies within institutions to try and support the aim of the programme which is to reduce alcohol consumption."

Gardaí found out about the unofficial UCC event, which coincides with an official Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) Christmas Day event, on Tuesday.

