Cork city's Elizabeth Fort to be made into tourist lettings

Olivia Kelleher

Two period properties inside a historic 17th-century fort in Cork city will be transformed into self-catering tourist lettings by Cork City Council in conjunction with the Irish Landmark Trust.

Elizabeth Fort is a star-shaped fort off Barrack St, a busy residential and trading street in Cork city.

At Elizabeth Fort in Cork city, Parade House and Garrison House (on right, with pink and blue doors) are to be made available as tourist lettings.

Built as a defensive fortification on high ground outside the city walls, the fort was eventually surrounded by the city.

Over the centuries, it has been utilised as a prison, military barracks, and police station.

Cork lord mayor Mick Finn has visited Elizabeth Fort to view the progress of the works.

“I’m thrilled to see this project coming on so well,” he said. “Now more than ever, tourism is of huge importance to Cork’s economy,” said Mr Finn.

“As a proud southsider, it’s particularly gratifying to see the old barracks getting a boost like this, as the area has so much to offer.”

The period properties, Parade House and Garrison House, situated within the walls of Elizabeth Fort, will serve as a centrally-located base for tourists looking to explore Cork city.

The properties will be available to book for a minimum of two nights at a time. Both houses sleep two adults and one child.

The offices of Visit Cork which oversees the Pure Cork tourism brand and the Cork Convention Bureau also recently relocated to the former barracks.

It is planned that the renovated barracks will also house an exhibition space on the history of Elizabeth Fort.

The fort is currently a focus of the Maritime, Military and Industrial Atlantic Heritage Project of which Cork City Council is one of nine European project partners.

The project has provided €60,000 for pilot interventions to enhance the tourism potential of Elizabeth Fort.

Perched on a high vantage point off Barrack St, the fort has remained one of Cork city’s main tourist attractions along Cork’s historic spine, running from the North Gate Bridge to the South Gate Bridge.

The planned new accommodation project is being funded by Cork City Council but the Irish Landmark Trust will be handling the lettings.

irishlandmark.com