Cork city’s biggest student accommodation complex may open in summer 2021

Cork city’s biggest student accommodation complex could be open as early as next summer.

The 629-bed development on the former Coca-Cola bottling plant site on Carrigrohane Rd has taken a significant step forward the announcement of a contractor who has targeted a completion date of summer 2021.

DBFL announced on its website that it had won the contract for the Carrigrohane Rd development.

It is providing the “civil and structural services for the new Carrigrohane Rd 629- bed student accommodation in Cork city”, it said.

“The six-10 storey development has a gross floor area of approximately 19,267 sq m. Adopting a reinforced concrete flat slab frame, the design maintains the optimal number of storeys within the permissible building height while ensuring floor to floor clear heights are not compromised.

“With a target completion date aimed for summer 2021, the development will be the largest student accommodation facility in Cork.

“Situated on the former site of the Coca-Cola bottling plant overlooking the River Lee, the complex will be treated to scenic views while being close to the city centre and about a 20-minute walk to both universities.”

Meanwhile, the developers of the student apartment complex on the former site of Square Deal on Washington St are hoping to increase the size of the scheme.

IRE Real Estate Investment Partners Fund II has lodged a consultation with An Bord Pleanála to increase the size of the development from the current 242 beds to 292 beds.

The planning board will be required to make a decision by April 14 after which time, the developer may move forward with a planning application or may make amendments, depending on the outcome of the consultation.

The plans to rejuvenate the landmark former furniture shop — a protected structure — were first mooted in 2017.

The scheme proposed to retain the red-brick exterior and transform the interior to include a café and co-working space, along with over 240 student beds.

Separately, the developers of a proposed student accommodation development near the Lough in Cork city have been told that their amended proposal requires further consideration.

In December 2019, Lyonshall began discussions with An Bord Pleanála to increase the size of their planned development on Bandon Rd.

They were given approval by planners to build a development of 49 apartments and some 350 beds, but have since acquired additional land on Bandon Rd and sought to increase this to 81 apartments and 550 bed spaces.

A consultation was started with the planning board about submitting the scheme to the fast-track planning process but they have now been told that it requires “further consideration/amendment” before it can move forward.