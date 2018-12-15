Cork city streets the setting for virtual murder mystery

For most crimes around Cork city, the ‘Young Offenders’ would be among the first to be hauled in for questioning.

But there’s murder afoot and the lads have a good alibi this time - their granny was barely born, never mind them.

It’s 1921 and one of the county’s most feared residents has been poisoned and you need to help find out who’s responsible.

Teams of four can win prizes for categories including fastest team, best fancy dress and best team picture.

CluedUpp is planning a Cork Detective Day on June 8 next and it is looking for teams of amateur sleuths to rove about the city chasing clues to the identity of the evasive killer.

“Rest assured this isn’t going to be straightforward,” the organisers warn.

“With money, crime and power come enemies from all walks of life.

“But who would be daring enough to do this?” the organisers ask, explaining: “As the complicated investigation continues, a list of suspects and witnesses emerge and it’s going to take specialist skills to help catch the culprit.”

It may be set in the 1920s, but this will be a manhunt with a 21st-century twist.

Each team of up to six people will need access to a smartphone as well as a great team name and “awesome Sneaky Finders 1920s-inspired fancy dress”, according to CluedUpp.

Using an app on the phone, each team will hunt around the city, tracking down virtual witnesses, eliminating suspects and ruling out murder weapons.

“Depending on how good a detective team you are, the event will last anywhere between one and four hours.

“But the average squad of detectives take around two hours 20 minutes to solve the crime,” the promoters note.

There will be prizes on the day with trophies on offer for fastest team, best fancy dress, best team picture, best team name, best little detective (kids prize) and best K-9 detective (dog’s prize).

Entry is €40 for the entire team. More details are available at the official website, www.cluedupp.com.