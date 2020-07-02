News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork city street sealed off over fears of building stability

Cork city street sealed off over fears of building stability
A view of Tuckey Street after it was sealed off
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 09:15 PM

A street in Cork city centre will remain sealed off overnight after a building was evacuated amid concerns over its stability.

Up to four men were evacuated from the four-storey building on Tuckey St at around 8pm after a bulge appeared on the facade between the second and third floors.

The yellow building, a Christian bookshop, is part of the terrace between Hillbillies fast-food restaurant and the St Vincent de Paul premises.

The structure is not listed on the city’s derelict sites register.

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade have sealed off the street which links the Grand Parade to South Main St.

Cork City Council has been informed and it’s understood that its dangerous building inspectors will carry out an assessment on the structure first thing tomorrow.

Tuckey St is one of several streets in the city centre which have been closed to vehicular traffic in recent weeks and pedestrianised as part of the city’s Covid recovery strategy.

READ MORE

Five people die of Covid-19; Dr Holohan to step back from duties to spend time with seriously ill wife

Cork

More in this Section

Health Minister: Real risk of Covid-19 second wave from international travelHealth Minister: Real risk of Covid-19 second wave from international travel

Blanket 30km/hr speed limit proposed for DublinBlanket 30km/hr speed limit proposed for Dublin

'We have huge potential': Housing expert on rapid conversion of commercial units in Ireland'We have huge potential': Housing expert on rapid conversion of commercial units in Ireland

'Grossly irresponsible': Waterford Mayor hits out at weekend house party'Grossly irresponsible': Waterford Mayor hits out at weekend house party


Lifestyle

For 2020, statement-making in interiors has expanded to just about anything we like as long as it draws the eye towards it in the way a fireplace or television dominating a room would typically have done in the past, writes Carol O'CallaghanHow just one item can create a focal point in a room and even spark a conversation

Dara McAnulty talks about his friendship with Chris Packham, his struggles with autism and the buzz around his debut book.Dara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservation

'You see, in a classroom, I know the rules. I’m not perfect but I’m in the right ballpark at least. I can see and hear it in my students’ reactions, in their contributions from the stands.'Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Living the dream in a lockdown nightmare

Another weekend approaches, and it's another test of arts and entertainment trivia with Irish Examiner arts editor and quizmaster general Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard: An arts and showbiz quiz for the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »