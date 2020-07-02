Cork city street sealed off over fears of building stability

A street in Cork city centre will remain sealed off overnight after a building was evacuated amid concerns over its stability.

Up to four men were evacuated from the four-storey building on Tuckey St at around 8pm after a bulge appeared on the facade between the second and third floors.

The yellow building, a Christian bookshop, is part of the terrace between Hillbillies fast-food restaurant and the St Vincent de Paul premises.

The structure is not listed on the city’s derelict sites register.

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade have sealed off the street which links the Grand Parade to South Main St.

Cork City Council has been informed and it’s understood that its dangerous building inspectors will carry out an assessment on the structure first thing tomorrow.

Tuckey St is one of several streets in the city centre which have been closed to vehicular traffic in recent weeks and pedestrianised as part of the city’s Covid recovery strategy.