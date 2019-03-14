Cork city retailers must change for future, says developer

Cork City retailers need to tweak their offering to capitalise on the arrival of thousands of new workers, according to one of the developers leading the multimillion-euro regeneration of the docklands. John Cleary of JCD was speaking yesterday as US cybersecurity firm Forcepoint moved into its new centre of excellence, developed by JCD, at 85 South Mall — a building with capacity for 400 workers.

Mr Cleary, who spoke out last year in support of bus lanes in the city centre as part of wider measures to improve public transport, is also developing the huge Penrose Dock office campus for 2,500 workers. He said thousands more city jobs are in the pipeline.

“Fast-forward 12 to 18 months, I think the city centre is going to be a very vibrant place,” he said. “Retailers have just come out of a really difficult recession — it was difficult for all of us — but the opportunities are going to be there with a slight rethink in relation to the retail offering.”

Some 2,000 people work in JCD’s recent city office projects, including One Albert Quay, The Capitol, and 89/90, 97, and now 85 South Mall.

The firm is also considering proposals for the Sextant bar and Carey’s Tools docklands site. O’Callaghan Properties is poised to open the first phase of its Navigation Square office block, while work on the Clarendon/BAM HQ office, hotel and apartments scheme is advancing. Mr Cleary said:

“Retail is changing. That’s not just a Cork or Irish phenomenon, it’s an international situation. People need to realise that you change with it. The opportunities will be there.” Meanwhile, several city retailers, including those who led criticism of the St Patrick’s St afternoon car ban, have invited Retail Excellence Ireland to the city next week to discuss the future of retail.