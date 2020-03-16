News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork City Marathon postponed, council to set new date

The start line at the marathon in 2018.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 05:36 PM

The Cork City Marathon has been postponed over the coronavirus outbreak.

It was announced earlier today that the event, due to take place on May 31, had been rescheduled to a date in early September.

However, Cork City Council has this afternoon issued another statement to say that a new date has yet to be agreed.

Participants who have already entered will be automatically deferred to the postponed date, the council said.

Adrienne Rodgers, Race Director and Director of Services at Cork City Council, said: “The priority for us right now is to do everything we can do to keep you and your families safe.

"The Cork City Marathon has been postponed and we look forward to welcoming you then for another great Cork City Marathon in the near future.”

Mags Connelly, Safety and Operations Director at Davis Events, said the last few weeks have been challenging for everyone.

"We take participant safety extremely seriously and know that with the current strain on emergency resources, we wouldn’t be able to provide the world-class response teams needed for our marathon in May," she said.

"We will work hard to assure the marathon will return in the near future”.

