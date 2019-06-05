News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork City Hall reports plant vandalism in Tramore Valley Park to gardaí

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 03:10 PM

City officials have appealed to the public to report anti-social behaviour around Cork’s newest public park to gardaí.

The appeal comes after an estimated 150 recently planted shrubs and plants were ripped out of the ground and thrown onto the pathway leading into Tramore Valley Park, which opened just over two weeks ago.

A spokesman for the city’s parks department said the vandalism has been reported to gardai.

But he said members of the public can help.

"We would appeal to people living in the area to report any suspicious or anti-social activity in the area to gardaí," he said.

City council parks staff were on site early this morning to salvage and replant the shrubs and herbaceous plants. The work was done by lunchtime.

The spokesman said the city spent an estimated €1,000 on the planting scheme along the walkway, and that the parks staff who worked on the project found it difficult to understand why anyone would attack the planting scheme in such a way.

He also pointed to the council resources which went into the replanting this morning, which could have been devoted elsewhere.

