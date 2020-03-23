Cork City councillors approve plan for social housing units

Cork’s city councillors have approved four variations to the city development plan, paving the way for the delivery of almost 150 social housing units, including a downsizing scheme for the elderly.

They voted overwhelmingly for the variations at a special council meeting last night, called to discuss the plan in relation to three suburban industrial sites and a former pitch and putt course.

The proposal was passed by 25 votes to one.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy did not support the variations.

“Providing homes is very important, but I have concerns about putting homes on industrial sites,” he said.

“It should be about place-making and sustainability, not housing in any location at any cost.”

The vote clears the way now for the drafting of detailed housing plans for each of the sites.

Each scheme will have to go through the Part 8 planning process, and will be the subject of more discussion at council.

The sites included the former Murphy Transport site on the Bessboro Road in Mahon, which is owned by the city council.

It has been earmarked for up 51 social housing units.

The 0.48-hectare Sunview site on the South Douglas Rd, a former pitch and putt course currently owned by a third party, has been earmarked for a 25-unit downsizing scheme for the elderly.

It will be developed through the Competitive Dialogue procurement process, which will see the council buy the land and enter into a project agreement for the delivery of the scheme.

Mr McCarthy said he is opposed to the rezoning of sports ground, but Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon, chairperson of the council’s housing committee, supported the move.

“It is a long, narrow site which is not used as a pitch and putt course anymore, and is unlikely to be so used in the future,” he said.

A previous Part 8 on this site was refused, but Mr Shannon said a downsizing scheme in bungalows will be much more appropriate.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle also stressed that there would be ongoing consultation as the housing plans are developed.

The 0.25-hectare former Melbourne Motor Centre site on the Model Farm Rd, now in council ownership, has been earmarked for a 32-unit social housing scheme.

The 1.55-hectare former Boland’s Mills on the Old Mallow Road, which is in third-party ownership and has industrial units on site, has been earmarked for a 57-unit residential scheme.

It will including townhouses, apartments and duplex apartments, varying in height from two to three storeys, in 11 residential blocks.

This scheme will also be advanced through the Competitive Dialogue procurement process.