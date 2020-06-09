News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork City Council to ask Coillte for Garryduff Woods

Cllrs Mary Rose Desmond and Terry Shannon in Oldcourt Woods, Garryduff, Cork.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 05:42 PM

Cork City Council will ask for ownership of Coillte woodland — Garryduff Woods — on the outskirts of the city to protect it for recreational use.

City officials are now preparing a submission to the Department of Agriculture in relation to a Coillte application for a forest road licence to facilitate a controversial tree felling operation at Oldcourt Woods, known locally as Garryduff Woods, between Douglas and Rochestown, that will include a request for the woods to be decommissioned as commercial forestry and handed over to the city.

Local FF Cllr Mary Rose Desmond said: “We would hope that this would be the last commercial harvesting of wood from this forest but we do need to work with Coillte on this and work with them on the future management of this woodland."

The forest management agency erected a notice at the Garryduff entrance to the 26-hectare woods in early May flagging its intention to apply to the department under the Forestry Act for a licence to create a five-metre wide 360m long road into the woods to facilitate tree-felling in a six-hectare area.

But locals opposed to the works have compared it to “using a machete to shave your face”.

They say the amount of timber that can be harvested from the woods is low compared to the impact the works will have on the area, and there are concerns about the destruction of a red squirrel habitat.

Garryduff Woods

The woodland has historical links to notable Cork families including the Ronaynes, Goolds and O’Sheas, and it was the site of some of the fiercest fighting during the 1922 Battle of Douglas when anti-treaty forces tried to prevent a Free State offensive on Cork city during the civil war.

Coillte said the Sitka Spruce trees to be felled are commercial conifer trees which were planted for wood production in 1970. But following a request from Fianna Fáil Cllrs Desmond and Terry Shannon at Monday’s city council meeting, councillors agreed to support their proposal that officials now ask for ownership of the woods to be handed over to the city.

They also requested that the forest road licence process and the planned clear-felling be halted pending the outcome of this process.

City Hall has been given until the first week of July to make its submission.

