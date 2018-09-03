Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork City Council nominate Senator Joan Freeman to contest Presidential election

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 09:57 PM

Independent senator Joan Freeman has been nominated by Cork City Council to contest this year's presidential election.

The council's resolution is to be ratified at the next full meeting of the council.

Senator Freeman, who is a psychologist, mental health activist and independent politician, was nominated with 14 votes with 11 abstentions.

Freeman is the founder of Pieta House, a suicide intervention charity based in Dublin. Since 2006, Pieta House has established twelve additional centres across Ireland and has provided free therapeutic services to over 30,000 people.

Cork City Council also heard submissions from businessman Gavin Duffy, journalist Gemma O'Doherty, actress Sarah-Louise Mulligan, farmer John Groarke and musician and lecturer, James Smyth.

More as we get it ...

Digital Desk


