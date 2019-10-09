Cork City Council launches pre-Christmas free-parking initiative for next six weeks

A free parking initiative has been launched in Cork city for the next six weeks in a bid to boost pre-Christmas trade. But like all good deals, terms and conditions apply.

The Cork City Council initiative provides for two hours of free parking in the mornings and free late-night parking on selected days in the city’s two publicly-owned multi-storey car parks. It also provides for free parking at the city’s Black Ash park and ride facility every Saturday for the next six weeks.

The deals have already kicked in at the North Main St and Paul St car parks. The free parking begins at the park and ride this Saturday.

Motorists can avail of free parking in Paul St car park and North Main St car park between 10am and 12noon every Monday to Thursday only but only if you enter from 10am.

The free late night parking deals kick in at both car parks from 6.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays, but only applies if you enter the car parks from 6.30pm.

Paul St car park remains open until midnight while the North Main St car park closes at 9.30pm.

The park and ride deal will give you free parking at the Black Ash site from 7am until 8.30pm every Saturday for the next six weeks.

Meanwhile, the council has launched an online survey to give people their say on how they would like to see the council to progress over the next five years. The results will inform the development of the council’s Corporate Plan 2019-2024.

“This corporate plan will set out the council's vision for the next five years in key areas such as housing, community development, sustainable and economic development, the climate change agenda, the fostering of culture and social inclusion and the delivery of improved transport in our city,” the council’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Paul Moynihan, said.

The city’s footprint increased fivefold last May with the expansion of the city boundary, increasing its population by some 85,000.

The survey can be accessed here. The closing date for responses is Friday, October 25.