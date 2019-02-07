Cork City Council launches initiative to encourage migrants to vote

Cork City Council is encouraging migrants to register to vote in upcoming local elections, including those living in Direct Provision.

The local and European elections will take place in May and the local authority will bring its ‘Shape Your City: Use Your Vote’ initiative to the Cork Migrant Centre at Nano Nagle Place between 11am and 1pm tomorrow.

Unlike with general elections, anyone living in Cork city or county can vote in the local elections and EU citizens can vote at both European and local elections.

Asylum seekers living in direct provision are among the target group for tomorrow's event, according to Naomi Masheti from the Cork Migrant Centre.

"We are hoping to get as many people as possible [to register]," she said.

Between 2011 and 2016 just eight counties recorded an increase in their non-Irish national population and Cork City saw the largest rise, with non-Irish nationals making up 14.1% of those living in the city in 2016.

The Cork City Profile 2018 also reveals that over 42% of the population living in Cork city centre are non-Irish nationals.

Cork City Council director of services, Paul Moynihan said: “The ‘Shape Your City: Use Your Vote’ programme is aimed at informing people new to living in the city, about how to register to vote in the local & European elections and how becoming active participants in civic life can help enrich their quality of life”.

Stephen Murphy, social inclusion development worker at Cork City Council, said: “Our message here is very simple: If you are living in Cork for more than six months you have a right to register to vote and we, with expert guidance from the franchise office in Cork City Council, can help you to do that.”