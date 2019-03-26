Cork City Council in 'process of engagement' with BAM over rubble mound

A “process of engagement” is underway with developers BAM in relation to a vast rubble mound left sitting on a prime Cork city centre site following the demolition almost a year ago of a landmark office block, the head of Cork City Council has confirmed.

Council chief executive, Ann Doherty, told councillors that officials in the council's planning directorate are engaged with the developers on the issue and that “a process” is now underway.

But she declined to comment in detail afterwards on what action may be considered against the owners of the site of the former Revenue Commissioner’s office on Sullivan’s Quay.

She made her comments following the passing of a deadline for action on site's rubble mound - a pivotal riverside site earmarked for a 220-bedroom cylindrical tower hotel and adjoining office block.

Demolition of the former office block was completed last May but a vast rubble mountain remains on the site and construction work on the hotel has yet to start.

The hotel was offered for sale earlier this month in advance of its delivery.

The same developers are behind the stalled plans to build the 6,000-capacity events centre on the former Beamish and Crawford brewery site just across the river.

BAM acquired the Sullivan’s Quay site from the Revenue Commissioners in 2006 and was granted planning permission in 2009 for offices and a 183-bed hotel. That project was shelved during the economic crash.

BAM lodged new plans in 2017 for a bigger scheme to include a 220-bed hotel in a 12-storey cylindrical tower, and a six-storey 8,000 sq m office block, which got planning and was appealed.

The developers facilitated the use of the vacant office block for a time by artists and for gallery space before demolition began last March. The building was levelled by May.

The following month, An Bord Pleanála gave the hotel and office project the go-ahead but the vast rubble mound from the demolition phase remains on site.

Councillors were told in January that if progress on the issue wasn't made by mid-March, the planning office would consider using vacant sites legislation to force action.

It could see the site owners being hit with levies of up to 7% of the value of the site.

BAM is currently developing another hotel as part of its massive HQ joint-venture hotel, office and residential development with Clarendon on Horgan’s Quay.