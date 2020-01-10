News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork City Council: Electric car not 'suitable' for Lord Mayor's needs

Cork City Council: Electric car not 'suitable' for Lord Mayor's needs
The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan, receiving the first registered Cork car for 2020 from John Manning, Market Lead Ford Ireland. Also included is Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council. Picture: Brian Lougheed
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, January 10, 2020 - 01:47 PM

Electric cars are too small and lack the range required for the Lord Mayor’s needs, according to Cork City Council.

The local authority defended the decision to accept a hybrid car from Ford following a social media backlash, as members of the public criticised the long-standing arrangement whereby the motor company presents a new car to the Lord Mayor of Cork every year.

While last week’s presentation of a car follows a tradition established in 1989, pictures tweeted by the Council of Lord Mayor John Sheehan receiving the car from John Manning of Ford Ireland received critical replies.

“This tradition should end. It’s like having a picture of the Lord Mayor getting a year's supply of cigarettes. It might have seemed normal in the past but it looks dreadfully out of touch now. An elected Lord Mayor would not do this,” one member of the public said.

Another pointed out that there is both a bus stop and Bike Share station at City Hall, and called on the Lord Mayor to show leadership.

“How last century. Why not a bicycle?” another said, while a further accusation of being “tone deaf” was levelled at the Council.

The Council told the Irish Examiner that an electric car was not deemed suitable for the Lord Mayor.

“From Ford’s current range of cars, it was decided that the Mondeo HEV was the most appropriate for use by the Lord Mayor,” the Council said in a statement.

“Many electric models available in Ireland today are not suitable for the needs of the Lord Mayor, e.g. in many cases, range is too low or models are too compact,” it said.

While Ford currently does not sell any electric cars in the Irish market, the Council said the company is expected to add more electric and hybrid vehicles to its range this year, including one model that can drive 600km on a single charge.

Reviews of the car presented to the Lord Mayor, the Ford Mondeo Vignale Hybrid, say its emissions range from 98 to 103g/km, which is lower than regular petrol or diesel cars but higher than some other hybrids, including the Toyota Prius.

One UK-based publication has, for example, highlighted how its emissions are too high for the car to qualify for the exemption from the London Congestion Charge granted to low-emission vehicles.

READ MORE

Cork school to honour three Lord Mayor's, two of whom died for Irish independence

More on this topic

Cork Michelin star restaurant closes downCork Michelin star restaurant closes down

Cork hotel staff in limbo as resort owner fails to attend meetingCork hotel staff in limbo as resort owner fails to attend meeting

Cork baby with Spina Bifida will walk following pioneering op in BelgiumCork baby with Spina Bifida will walk following pioneering op in Belgium

Cork school to honour three Lord Mayor's, two of whom died for Irish independenceCork school to honour three Lord Mayor's, two of whom died for Irish independence


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Simon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talksSimon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talks

DUP indicates it will back deal to restore Stormont powersharingDUP indicates it will back deal to restore Stormont powersharing

New EU guidelines to provide greater transparency when buying goods onlineNew EU guidelines to provide greater transparency when buying goods online

Horses' hooves wearing down road surfaces in Killarney Horses' hooves wearing down road surfaces in Killarney


Lifestyle

The new year can bring simmering tensions to the fore — couples need to focus on how the conflict is managed, not on who is right or wrong.Break-up blues: How to rebuild your relationship

Esther McCarthy talks to the next wave of talent set to emerge in the year ahead.Remember my name: Faces to watch out for in 2020

In 2019, Irish fashion went from strength to strength. In 2020, it will push even more boundaries.Irish designers to look out for in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »