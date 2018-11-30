Cork City Council defends revamped website

Cork City Council has rejected criticism of its revamped website amid Green Party claims that several links are still broken and pages with vital information have been omitted.

A spokesperson said the redesigned corkcity.ie site, which went live on Wednesday, is still being updated with new information, is still being reindexed, and that it may take some time for searches from search engines to connect with new links.

“This is to be expected. Automatic redirection has been used between old site links and the new site links,” she said.

“In line with good practice, we are continuously running site audits over the coming days to assess content.

“The feedback option on every page of the site is being monitored by our digital communication team to address any content or functionality issues as they are highlighted.”

The Green Party’s Oliver Moran, a software engineer who led the criticism of the eight-year-old website last year — his audit revealed 54% of its links were broken — raised concerns again yesterday about the redesigned site.

He said the redesign has omitted important pages with information on topics such as the Living City Initiative and the City Centre Movement Strategy — a key part of which is the St Patrick’s St bus lane initiative.

“As we all know, the city council put a lot of money and effort into winning people and businesses over to the [strategy].

“But now, if someone googles for the movement strategy, they get a missing page,” said Mr Moran, accepting that revamping a ‘live website’ is difficult.

“This isn’t just a small annoyance. Broken links are very disruptive to user experience and reduce confidence in a business or, in this case, the city council. It also affects the ability of search engines to help people find information on your website,” he said.

The council spokesperson stressed that material is still being uploaded to the site which, although live, has yet to be officially launched.

She said once that process is complete, the site will be more customer-focused and mobile friendly for residents, business, and visitors to the city.