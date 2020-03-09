Cork City Council cancels St Patrick's Day parade; Dublin parade set to be cancelled

- with reporting from Digital Desk staff

The St Patrick's Day parade in Cork has been cancelled, the City Council has announced.

Amid the outbreak of Covid-19, a risk assessment was carried out by the council based on World Health Organisation guidelines, the council said.

The Council added that due to the size of the crowd expected, and the length of the event, they could not provide the "necessary assurances" in line with the guidelines.

They said that "the welfare of attendees and participants is our primary concern".

Dr John Sheahan, Lord Mayor of Cork, says it was a tough decision to make.

"We just felt we couldn't put in proper procedures in terms of hand hygiene and all the recommendations that are currently out there," he said.

"In that context, it wouldn't be feasible to run a Patrick's Day parade.

"So in the interest of health, we decided we had to cancel it."

A number of parades in the county had already been cancelled including Youghal, Whitegate, Midleton, Blarney and Cobh.

It comes amid pressure being put on the government to cancel the Dublin parade due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Dublin St Patrick's Day parade is set to be cancelled after ministers were briefed about the implications of the spread of coronavirus.

A senior government source told the Irish Examiner it was "no surprise" about the decision and that the outgoing coalition and health authorities were adopting a “cautious approach”.

The decision comes with 33 cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and amid further restrictions in Europe as it continues to spread.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is this afternoon briefing opposition leaders about the decision to restrict mass gatherings as well as other issues such as sick pay for workers, following the meeting of ministers.

Earlier today, Health Minister Simon Harris said the virus outbreak would become serious and there was a moderate to high risk it could follow what has happened in other European countries

Mr Varadkar has also cancelled his trip to New York tomorrow.

Dublin City authorities are expected now to look at rescheduling events while the St Patrick's Day parade in Cork City has also been cancelled. The decision comes after mounting pressure on the government to postpone the events.

This story was updated at 2.50pm.