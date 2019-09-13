Cork city assault victim deteriorates in hospital while victim of second attack suffers fractured skull

A homeless man is fighting for his life after one of two separate assaults in Cork city last night.

Another man is in custody after a teenager suffered a suspected fractured skull in the second unconnected assault, also in Cork city centre.

The first incident occurred on St Patrick’s Street just after 9pm last night.

A man in his 40s was found with serious head injuries. It is understood that while he was initially able to talk to gardaí, there was grave concern for him and he was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition was described as serious.

However, his condition deteriorated overnight and he was listed as critical today as efforts were made to trace family members.

The injured party is understood to have been availing of the city's homeless services and had been sleeping in a homeless shelter.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the St Patrick’s Street area from 8pm to 9.15pm, and particularly to anyone who was around the street’s junction with French Church Street and who may have witnessed any incident to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Separately, gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to an assault incident on the Grand Parade just after midnight on Thursday.

The city was busy with college students enjoying Freshers' Week when a man in his late teens was found with serious head injuries on the Grand Parade at around 12.15am, and was taken to Cork University Hospital.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station.