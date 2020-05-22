News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork citizens urged to contribute to pedestrianisation consultations

Cork citizens urged to contribute to pedestrianisation consultations
Cyclists on Cork's Marina
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, May 22, 2020 - 06:02 PM

People have been invited to give feedback on the proposed temporary road closures in Cork city which are designed to facilitate pedestrians as the country emerges from lockdown.

Under draft plans announced just over two weeks ago, Cork City Council confirmed plans to enhance pedestrianisation on Paul St, Pembroke St and Tuckey St by closing the streets to traffic.

The council said the consultation process announced this evening forms part of a programme of measures it is preparing to “facilitate the awakening of the local economy” and to support residents and the public in safely returning to work and commercial life.

Phase one of the plan began last weekend with the temporary pedestrianisation of the historic Marina riverside amenity. Pedestrianisation has also been restored on Oliver Plunkett St. A deep clean of the city centre and Glanmire, Blarney, Douglas and Ballincollig continues.

“As part of coping with and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city is being re-imagined as the backbone of citizen’s lives,” Cork City Council Assistant Chief Executive, Brian Geaney said.

“This is a defining time in our history, with so much uncertainty we must try and do what’s best and sustainable for the future and turn this challenge into an opportunity.

“In doing so, it is critical that we listen carefully to all stakeholders across the city and consult all communities and sectors. We are all in this together and I sincerely hope that citizens will participate in the upcoming consultation.”

Cork citizens urged to contribute to pedestrianisation consultations

The council’s director of operations, David Joyce, said the new measures proposed in the public consultation documentation will involve temporary changes to the layout of streets in order to maintain adequate separation space for social distancing requirements.

“Our primary concern during this unprecedented time is to safely facilitate people travelling to work, education and amenities,” he said.

“While the proposed measures focus on protecting health and well - being, all interventions will need to be fully considered across all stakeholder interest groups, so please take the time to visit the council’s consultation portal to have your say.”

Submissions are invited from the public, stakeholders and interested parties on the proposed temporary road closures by using the online consultation portal. The closing date for submissions is 5pm on Friday May 29.

