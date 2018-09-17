Cork Chamber call for budget to deliver on housing

Cork Chamber wants to see budget measures that will deliver housing in the region and on key quality of life issues to help employers attract and retain talent.

In its pre-budget submission, the business group which represents 1,200 companies employing some 100,000 people, said delivery of housing was one of the top priorities identified in a recent survey of its members.

Others include delivery of more affordable rental accommodation, better public transport and improved supports for working parents.

The Chamber submission also highlights the opportunity for Budget 2019 to improve the competitiveness of Irish business through tax reforms at a time of increasing international protectionism.

It specifically recommends that the Government ease the tax burden on middle income earners, ensure tax equity between PAYE workers and the self-employed, and reduce Capital Gains tax to stimulate more investment and indigenous innovation.

The Chamber’s director of public affairs, Thomas Mc Hugh, said they spent the summer asking businesses across Cork for their opinions.

The feedback is clear: the supply of housing is now a real concern for business of all sizes and sectors with knock-on impacts on wage demands and the ability to attract and retain talent,” he said.

“The economy is performing well. New student accommodation is coming on stream as are new office developments.

“Yet, we need delivery of new urban apartments suited for both families and young professionals.If Budget 2019 delivers one thing only, it should be measures to increase the supply of accommodation in our city and town centres.”

The pre-budget submission also emphasises the potential for increasing public transport and sustainable commuting in Cork: “Only 8.5% of commuters in Cork City and suburbs use public transport to get to and from work,” Mr McHugh said.