Cork cancer charity begin campaign to secure new and larger premises

Pictured at Cork City Hall for the launch of a new fundraising campaign for Cork ARC Cancer Support House were (L-R) Lord Mayor of Cork, Dr John Sheehan; Cork ARC CEO, Aileen O’Neill, and Professor Seamus O’Reilly, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Cork University Hospital. For more information or to make a donation visit www.room4arc.ie or search the hashtag #Room4ARC. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM PHOTO
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 08:00 AM

A charity which supports cancer patients and their families through treatment says it is still working with the HSE to help fund its €1.6m relocation to a new and larger premises.

Leading consultant medical oncologist, Professor Seamus O’Reilly, said he is hopeful that the HSE will agree to sell the old Cork ARC Cancer Support House so the proceeds can help fund the charity's relocation to a new premise near Cork University Hospital - Ireland’s largest cancer treatment centre.

ARC House has been based in the HSE-owned Cliffdale property on O’Donovan Rossa Rd near UCC since 2003.

Against the backdrop of a significant increase in demand for its services, ARC has acquired the detached two-storey 8,000 sq ft Sarsfield House in Wilton which is undergoing an extensive €1.6m refurbishment to transform it into a state-of-the-art cancer support facility.

Speaking at the launch of ARC’s ‘Make Room for Cork ARC’ fundraising campaign, which is being supported by Casey’s Furniture in partnership with Cork City Council, Prof O’Reilly said the centre’s services are needed now more than ever.

“Since the first ARC house was developed, cancer has increased in Ireland by 7% per year,” he said.

“We’ve now outgrown the physical infrastructure of our current building. Sarsfield House will provide a more 21st-century appropriate infrastructure so we can better deliver the services that we know will have an impact on the lives of people with cancer - that is our mission."

He urged people to support the charity's 'Make Room for Cork ARC' campaign which has a comfy purple couch as its symbol - to represent the safe and comfortable space Cork ARC provides.

Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan, a GP based in Blackpool, said he is acutely aware of the invaluable services provided by Cork ARC.

“I would like to call on the HSE to proceed with the sale of Cliffdale without delay and allow the proceeds to be used to help fund the much-needed development at Sarsfield House,” he said.

A large banner featuring the purple couch will be erected on the Grand Parade soon.

Details on how you can help the campaign are available at room4arc.ie. Find out more at #Room4Arc

More on this topic

Around 2,800 people will be diagnosed with bowel cancer this year

ArcCorkTOPIC: Cancer on the rise

