‘Cork Camino’ challenge hopes to raise €60k for CUH, Simon Community, and Marymount Hospice

A new group, Caring for Cork, is spearheading the first of what it hopes will be a number of fundraising initiatives to support local charities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee, chaired by well-known businessman, William O’Brien, and involving volunteers from across the community, has launched the ‘Cork Camino Challenge’ in a bid to raise €60,000 to support the work of CUH Charity at Cork University Hospital, Marymount Hospice, and Cork Simon Community.

Individuals, groups of family or friends, businesses, clubs, and organisations can take on the 110-kilometre challenge between June and July to raise much-needed funds for the local charities.

The Caring for Cork group was inspired by the Camino de Santiago walking pilgrimage in Spain to come up with the idea of walking, running, or cycling 110 kilometres in Cork city or county before the end of July. The challenge can be taken on individually or shared between a group and there are no limits as to how the 110-kilometre target can be achieved, whether it’s lapping your back garden or competing against friends or family on a leader board.

The fundraising drive was launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor John Sheehan, and Cork Olympic and World Championship race walking legend, Rob Heffernan, on Monday.

Cllr Sheehan, said: “These three local charities are supporting both frontline workers and people living on the fringes of society. I have no doubt that the people of Cork will rise to this challenge.”

Marymount University Hospital & Hospice is the oldest hospice in Ireland and supports more than 3,000 families across Cork and Munster every year.

Cork Simon Community offers care, support, and accommodation to over 1,000 people, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness people, each year.

The charitable arm of Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Cork University Maternity Hospital, CUH Charity provides a range of life-changing and life-saving equipment, facilities and services to patients attending the hospitals.

Olympic and World Champion, Rob Heffernan, encouraged everyone to get involved: “The people of Cork have always been generous and creative. In spite of the current physical distancing and travel restrictions, I know that they will get fully behind the fundraising drive.”

Chairman of the Caring for Cork group, William O’Brien, said the three charity organisations “do a wonderful job in supporting the sick and the marginalised in our society” and that the ‘Cork Camino Challenge’ provides an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude for the work they do.

Caring for Cork committee member, Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, said: “The group was set up in response to the pandemic, which has really impacted on charities and their ability to fundraise so some like-minded individuals came together to see if there was something we could do”.

The group has launched a donation page to support the challenge — www.idonate.ie/CaminoChallengeInCork

Individuals taking part are asked to raise a minimum of €50, while clubs, teams, and businesses are encouraged to raise a minimum of €500.