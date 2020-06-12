Cork burglar jailed over lockdown pints

A man who put an end to the coronavirus lockdown of Irish pubs by breaking into a Cork city premises to go drinking with others was jailed for 20 months today.

Joe Sullivan was sentenced to 10 months on that particular burglary charge and he got a consecutive 10 months for another burglary at a house.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the offences.

In respect of the break-in to the pub, Sgt Davis said gardaí responded to a call in relation to noisy activity at the Deep South pub in Cork city on Saturday night, May 2, and they arrived to find a number of people had broken in and gone drinking in the premises.

Sergeant Davis said gardaí arrived at the scene and were told by a staff member who arrived earlier in response to an alarm that he had seen people entering on CCTV and they were still there at the time.

“Gardaí entered the premises and found a number of people who were drinking alcohol in the beer garden. Four people were arrested and brought to Bridewell.

“An amount of alcohol had been consumed on-site,” the sergeant said.

Joe Sulliivan, of no fixed address, and formerly of Woodview, Carrigaline, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to his part in this crime. He also admitted a number of other offences.

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided all cases were suitable to be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court.

Sgt Davis said some damage had been done to a door and a few bottles of alcohol had been consumed on the premises.

Also, between October 6 and 27, 2019, Sullivan broke into a house at Cork Road, Carrigaline, and stole two copper cylinders.

On October 28, 2019, he entered another house at Cork Road, Carrigaline, by breaking the porch door.

He then locked himself into a downstairs bedroom of the house which was vacant at the time On March 16, he entered the garden shed of a house on Douglas Road and stole tools and a bicycle.

On the same night, he entered a house in Endsleigh, Douglas Road, and stole hour keys and drove away in the car in the driveway. The car was later found by Fermoy gardaí. “On the same day a witness discovered a set of house keys on Washington Street. She handed them into to garda station. CCTV on the street showed Sullivan discarding house keys on the ground,” Sgt Davis said.

On April 15 this year he was found lying on the ground staring into space in a state of intoxication, the sergeant said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He is 34 years old. His parent are deceased for the past five years. Even leading up to that, he had a multi-substance addiction problem. He went to Coolmine treatment centre. He stayed there for four months. Even though he did not complete the programme he derived some benefit from that.

“He regressed into trouble following the death of his parents. His family home went with that and he ended up homeless. His sister has been good to him.

“He has a terribly bad record. He accepts that. He had been on a methadone programme from Arbour House. He acknowledges he must go into residential treatment. He has no prospect of a meaningful life until he addresses his addiction difficulties.”