Cork boy, 3, fighting for his life following incident in Spanish swimming pool

A young Cork boy is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after getting into trouble in a holiday complex swimming pool.

The boy, who is understood to be three years old, was found by a fellow holidaymaker floating face down in the pool at the Aldeas del Aguamarina complex, some 50 miles south of Alicante, just after 8am this morning.

Local reports suggest that CPR was administered to the boy before he was airlifted from the nearby beach to the nearest hospital.

It’s understood that his condition remains critical and that his family are at his side.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stands ready to provide consular assistance to any Irish citizen in distress abroad.”