Cork Bishop: 'Taoiseach needs to learn from 'sinning priest' comment'

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 08:48 AM

The new Bishop of Cork and Ross has said that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needs to learn from comments he mad about Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin.

During a Dáil debate this week, the Taoiseach said the opposition leader reminds him of a priest who preaches then sins behind the altar.

Leo Varadkar subsequently apologised for the remarks.

Bishop Fintan Gavin said the Taoiseach needs to be respectful of victims of abuse who were also offended by his comments.

"The people that may be referred to subtly, those victims of abuse, people who have really suffered, when they hear it being trivialised like that, in some ways it doesn't show the respect we should have for them.

"I think at all kinds of levels, I think if he could have that conversation again, he would have it differently. I'm sure he regrets it, he has said sorry so I think it's a matter of us hopefully learning from it, that we've to be very careful, all of us.'

