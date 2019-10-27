News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork Bishop says 'devastating' job losses show danger of over reliance on global companies

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 03:08 PM

The 'devastating' job losses announced by pharma giant Novartis earlier this week are a timely reminder for Ireland not to be over reliant on global companies and show the need to invest more in local indigenous industries, according to the Bishop of Cork & Ross.

In forthright comments at a vigil Mass in Carrigaline last night Bishop Fintan Gavin went on to suggest Ireland must not be lured into a false sense of security by global multi-nationals.

The Bishop was speaking at Saint Mary and Saint John’s Church in Carrigaline which is home to a large portion of the workforce at Novartis.

In his first visit to the parish since his Episcopal Ordination in June Biship Gavin described the 320 job losses as "a devastating blow to the employees, their families and to the wider community" and called on the government and IDA to make every effort "to support those who will lose their jobs."

Bishop Gavin pointed to Carrigaline as just one of many communities now heavily dependent on the pharmaceutical sector.

"This announcement by Novartis highlights the danger of our dependence on global companies. As a nation of people, we have developed an enormous reliance on the pharmaceutical sector.

"These industries have provided and continue to provide a valued livelihood to thousands of our people. However, at the same time, we can easily forget that these industries and their parent companies are global businesses: researching, producing and competing in a global market.

"As a nation, we need to ensure that our reliance on foreign direct investment does not lure us into a false sense of security. We need to invest more in our local indigenous industries and innovations."

In a wide ranging address Bishop Gavin went on to express the hope that society would continue to recognise the "centrality of work to the human person" and be reminded by such events of the need to strengthen ties with neighbours and friends.

Bishop Fintan Gavin
Bishop Fintan Gavin

"As parishes, we have a strong tradition of supporting people and families in times of worry and need. We will continue to do this ... the parish to which we belong is always an anchor.

"In these times of uncertainty for people, we all respond as a Christian family with prayerful support, with hope and with practical expressions of Christian solidarity," he concluded.

