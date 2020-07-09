News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork-based researcher to use prestigious grant for online summer camps

Cork-based researcher to use prestigious grant for online summer camps
Marinara Marcato: Founder of SMART Edu Club, who is running online virtual summer camps for children this summer.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 05:46 PM

A researcher at the Tyndall Institute in Cork has been awarded a prestigious grant to run interactive online summer camps for children.

Brazilian electrical engineer Marinara Marcato, who is pursuing a PhD at the Tyndall on artificial intelligence and wearable sensors, will use the grant to expand her education start-up business to offer interactive coding, robotics, arts, and forensic science classes for children online over the next three weeks.

With most traditional summer camps cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis, Marinara said everyone has had to find new ways of interacting with people. 

“I understand that people will have some concerns about summer camps online — this is something new,” she said.

“But this is basically teaching in a fun interactive way. The girls leading the classes are all teachers. 

"The platform through which that teaching is being delivered is the only difference, really. The world is changing right now and we all need to adapt.” 

Marinara has a passion for STEAM subjects — science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths — and for teaching them, established an online education start-up, SMART Edu Club, earlier this year, offering free online learning to children who love science, using fun engaging videos, interactive apps, and games.

READ MORE

'Irish Sun' apologises to former seminarian over 'Fling and a Prayer' story

When schools shut, demand for the courses surged, and more than 1,300 families worldwide subscribed.

Marinara has now been named as one of 50 participants in the Blackstone LaunchPad Powered by Techstar entrepreneurship network, a programme which aims to turn students in the US and Ireland with good business ideas into entrepreneurs. 

The grant will help her to expand her company’s educational content to run a coding and robotics camps next week, followed by an arts and crafts camp the following week, and a forensics camp the week after.

Each five-day camp begins with a live one-hour interactive session led by an instructor on Zoom, who will set tasks which should take at least two hours.

Each week-long camp costs €50, with discounts for family groups.

For more see here

READ MORE

Pubs plead for guidelines ahead of reopening as 26 bars face prosecutions for alleged breaches

More on this topic

Cork pizza company opens new factory with plans to grow internationallyCork pizza company opens new factory with plans to grow internationally

Clarks joins the growing list of retail casualties on Cork's Patrick's StreetClarks joins the growing list of retail casualties on Cork's Patrick's Street

Corcadorca manager leaves position after 17 years and urges government to support the artsCorcadorca manager leaves position after 17 years and urges government to support the arts

Credit unions back plan to plant 7,000 native trees across CorkCredit unions back plan to plant 7,000 native trees across Cork

Tyndall Institute#CorkTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Coronavirus: No deaths in North reported so far this weekCoronavirus: No deaths in North reported so far this week

UL becomes first Irish university to appoint woman as leaderUL becomes first Irish university to appoint woman as leader

40% of childcare creches may not reopen as sector plunged into 'chaos'40% of childcare creches may not reopen as sector plunged into 'chaos'

Financial services provider in Dublin searched as part of fraud investigationFinancial services provider in Dublin searched as part of fraud investigation


Lifestyle

SUSHI has a lot going for it as a delicious, readymade alternative to a sandwich. The rounds of compacted, short-grain rice wrapped in seaweed sheets have plenty of nutrients.On a roll: Top 8 sushi tested

Man Utd are in action in the Premier League, while Robbie Coltrane stars in a repeat of his National Treasure series.Thursday's TV highlights: Man United, National Treasure and Whiplash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »