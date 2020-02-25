News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork-based Pakistani man fears for his life if deported

Cork-based Pakistani man fears for his life if deported
By Colette Sheridan
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 12:12 PM

A Cork-based Pakistani man with a deportation order hanging over him is in fear for his life.

Ali Mubashar (40), who is living in direct provision at the Glenvera Hostel in Cork city, arrived in Dublin in 2015, having been brought to Ireland by an agent at a cost of about €10,000. His father raised the money for the nine month-journey taking in Iran, Turkey, Italy, France, England and Ireland in trucks and containers.

When Mubashar and the agent went to a coffee shop in Dublin, the agent abandoned him. At the time, Mr Mubashar had no English, no money and no contacts. Initially, he thought Ireland was going to be “the promised land”.

But with an appointment on March 5 with the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), he is afraid that he will be returned to Pakistan. Because he left Pakistan illegally, he will be arrested if and when he returns there.

He claims he is also threatened with a so-called honour killing over a land dispute in his birthplace of Gujranwala.

READ MORE

OPW release new images of proposed Cork flood defences

Despite his anxiety, Mr Mubashar has been doing voluntary work in a Cork city charity shop for the past four years and volunteers on a soup run for the homeless. He has also taken English lessons.

Susan Doyle, his solicitor, says there are grounds that could result in his deportation order being revoked. “Or at least, we would like to apply for an injunction until such time as the minister for justice can review his documentation thoroughly.”

She explains that asylum seekers “never know when they’re going to be deported.” This is to ensure they don’t flee. The March 5 appointment will be Mr Mubashar’s third time meeting the GNIB. He is said to be well-liked and respected in Cork and a petition with about 2,000 signatures has been signed by supporters, asking the authorities to allow him to stay here.

READ MORE

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

More on this topic

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow studentProtestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student

23 people deported from Ireland this morning in Frontex operation23 people deported from Ireland this morning in Frontex operation

Keith Byrne hoping for extension to temporary halt of deportationKeith Byrne hoping for extension to temporary halt of deportation

DCU Union calling on Justice Minister to revoke deportation order of studentDCU Union calling on Justice Minister to revoke deportation order of student


CorkDeportationTOPIC: Deportations

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »