Cork-based Air Ambulance exceeds 100 missions within first two months

Ireland’s first charity-led air ambulance has delivered in excess of 100 missions within its first two months of service as it launches a major fundraising drive.

While ahead of target to deliver a forecast 500 life-saving missions every year the service says it will need €2m to keep going.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) went live on July 30 and had been tasked with 93 missions up to last Tuesday - eight weeks after the service began.

They passed its 100th mission late last week, according to a statement from Irish Community Rapid Response.

The charity will be making contact with major companies and successful business leaders seeking support, they added

“The Air Ambulance is a very positive and needed service which is saving lives and has already come to the aid of more than 100 families in two months," said ICRR Chairperson Fergal Conlon.

Mr Conlon also appealed to the public in their fundraising efforts, saying there would be a "nationwide raffle" with a prize of a helicopter trip from Italy to Ireland, flying over the Alps.

It comes as the air ambulance service continues to expand.

“The charity is also delighted to announce that it has secured a back-up helicopter which will be permanently housed in the hanger at the Rathcool base in north-west Cork," he said.

"The back-up helicopter came into use last week while the main helicopter was undergoing routine servicing. It will remain at the Airbase as a back-up aircraft, and as is normal for an Air Ambulance service.”