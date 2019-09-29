News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork-based Air Ambulance exceeds 100 missions within first two months

Cork-based Air Ambulance exceeds 100 missions within first two months
The Charity Air Ambulance with crew on demonstration at Rathcoole Aerodrome in North County Cork earlier this year following the launching Ireland's first Charity led Air Ambulance which is being led by Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) and delivered with the HSE National Ambulance Service (NAS) and the Department of Health. Picture: Don MacMonagle
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 11:00 AM

Ireland’s first charity-led air ambulance has delivered in excess of 100 missions within its first two months of service as it launches a major fundraising drive.

While ahead of target to deliver a forecast 500 life-saving missions every year the service says it will need €2m to keep going.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) went live on July 30 and had been tasked with 93 missions up to last Tuesday - eight weeks after the service began.

They passed its 100th mission late last week, according to a statement from Irish Community Rapid Response.

The charity will be making contact with major companies and successful business leaders seeking support, they added

“The Air Ambulance is a very positive and needed service which is saving lives and has already come to the aid of more than 100 families in two months," said ICRR Chairperson Fergal Conlon.

Mr Conlon also appealed to the public in their fundraising efforts, saying there would be a "nationwide raffle" with a prize of a helicopter trip from Italy to Ireland, flying over the Alps.

It comes as the air ambulance service continues to expand.

“The charity is also delighted to announce that it has secured a back-up helicopter which will be permanently housed in the hanger at the Rathcool base in north-west Cork," he said.

"The back-up helicopter came into use last week while the main helicopter was undergoing routine servicing. It will remain at the Airbase as a back-up aircraft, and as is normal for an Air Ambulance service.”

READ MORE

John Delaney resigns from position in FAI

More on this topic

€1.25m paid out over footpath incidents ‘could have been used to fix them’€1.25m paid out over footpath incidents ‘could have been used to fix them’

Mary Elmes - Lessons from history must not be forgottenMary Elmes - Lessons from history must not be forgotten

Remembering Mary Elmes: A remarkable woman who ‘got things done’Remembering Mary Elmes: A remarkable woman who ‘got things done’

'Better to have a bridge than a wall': Mary Elmes Bridge officially opened by her son'Better to have a bridge than a wall': Mary Elmes Bridge officially opened by her son


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Fine Gael Senator calls for ban on flavoured vapesFine Gael Senator calls for ban on flavoured vapes

Child abuse victims’ group to run election candidateChild abuse victims’ group to run election candidate

Man, 24, dies in Co Cork crashMan, 24, dies in Co Cork crash

Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin


Lifestyle

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »