Cork barbers may lose €80k investment to wrecking ball

The owner of a barbershop in one of three buildings facing demolition in Cork’s medieval centre says he believes the structure above his shop can be saved from the wrecking ball.

Hawre Kane, who with his business partner Ako Amiri invested some €80,000 to open Istanbul Barbershop at 62 North Main St about 18 months ago, was forced to shut up shop a week ago after the partial collapse of an adjoining building.

He said that while he fears his business faces ruin, he believes the building above their rented unit can be saved “for the city”.

“I asked my own engineer to inspect the building and he said it’s in good condition and can be saved,” he said. “My business has been damaged but I’d like this building to be saved for the city.”

He spoke out last night after it emerged that engineers for the building owners have recommended the demolition of number 63, which partially collapsed last week. It is understood that work will require the demolition of numbers 62 and 64 on either side.

Dave and Brian O’Connor are named on the city’s derelict sites register as the owners of 62, 63, and 64. After the collapse of the rear of 63, city officials advised Mr Kane to close his business on public safety grounds.

“We put a lot of money, time, and energy into opening this business to make it work,” Mr Kane said.

When we got the keys to the unit, the building was full of rubbish. There was about six or seven months of labour alone went in to getting it ready. We upgraded the electrics, the plumbing, and put in new floors, ceilings, everything was new.

“But now, who is going to help me? What about the investment, the time and energy put into this. What about a replacement unit? What about the advance rent we have paid?

“We don’t know what the future holds. We fear the business is gone. We feel isolated and badly treated. We pay our taxes, we pay our rates. For what?”

Mr Amiri said it appears to them that City Hall only cares about collecting rates and not about forcing building owners to make their buildings safe.

“What were they doing to protect these buildings? If it happened here, it could happen in other places in the city. The damage is already done to our business now.”

A council spokesman said maintenance of buildings and responsibility for making them safe rests with the building owners. He said the council is doing all it can to ensure work to make the buildings safe is done as quickly as possible.

The North Main Street Traders Association, which is considering legal action against the building owners, said while through-traffic is restricted, the street is open to pedestrians.