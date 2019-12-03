Cork Bank manager’s action against employer resolved

A bank manager's High Court action challenging a purported redundancy she had claimed was being forced on her by the bank, has been resolved.

The action against KBC Bank Ireland Plc was brought by Roisin Healy, who since 2015 has been employed as the Retail Hub Manager, at the bank's Wilton branch, in Cork.

She brought proceedings after she was informed in October this year she was to be made redundant. Her lawyers claimed the redundancy was contrived.

As a result of the purported redundancy, she had sought various orders from the High Court including injunctions restraining KBC from terminating her contract of employment or from treating her as being anything other than employed with the bank.

Last month Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds, on an ex-parte basis, granted Ms Healy's lawyers permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on KBC.

The matter returned before the court today when the judge was informed by Ms Healy's counsel Eoin Clifford SC the matter had settled, and could be struck out.

No details of the settlement were given in open court.