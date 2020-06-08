News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork and Limerick worst affected as 134 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 11:02 AM

There are 134 patients currently on trolleys in Irish hospitals, figures from the INMO reveal.

It is the second-highest number since the coronavirus outbreak, one less than last Wednesday's figure.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, numbers on trolleys declined dramatically as patients stayed away from hospitals.

The figures, released every weekday by the INMO, are over 100 for the fourth time in a row, despite there being 54 on trolleys 10 days ago.

Cork University Hospital is worst affected in emergency departments with 26 patients waiting for a bed.

They are followed by University Hospital Limerick who have 23 patients on trolleys in EDs and 39 overall.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar has 12 patients waiting on trolleys, according to the figures.

There are a number of hospitals with no patients on trolleys including the University Hospitals in Kerry, Waterford and Galway.

